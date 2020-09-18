Two arrested after narcotics search uncovers pound of meth

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men were arrested after officers discovered a pound of methamphetamine in a home.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Task Force served a narcotics search warrant in the 3600 block of SW Kirklawn Ave. around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Deputies discovered over a pound of meth, valued over $16,000.

Stephen Lester, 63, and Billy Markus, 53, were both arrested and charged with meth and drug paraphernalia posession. Lester was charged with the intent to distribute the meth.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, Topeka Police Department and Rossville Police Department make up the Drug Enforcement Task Force.

