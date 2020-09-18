Advertisement

TPD looks for hit and run suspect

The Topeka Police Department is looking for a woman after a hit and run in SW Topeka.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are looking for the driver of a car that hit a child on his bicycle.

The Topeka Police Department says a 10-year-old boy was in a crosswalk at SE 24th St. and California around 4:30 p.m. when he was hit.

According to TPD, the boy was taken to the hospital and his injuries were not serious.

TPD said the car was a dark red or burgundy color four-door driven by a woman with a long brown ponytail.

Topeka Police are asking if residents have information to email telltpd@topeka.org or call Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

