Topeka wins award for safest city to drive in

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka has been recognized as the Safest Driving City in Kansas by Insurify.

The Greater Topeka Partnership says Topeka has been named the city in Kansas with the safest drivers by Insurify. It said winning cities were home to the lowest share of residents with traffic violations statewide.

According to the Partnership, the region’s leading collaborative economic development agency, the recognition is a major lure to visitors and talent looking to move to the Capital City.

“'Getting there' is half the battle when it comes to travel and tourism,” said Sean Dixon, president of Visit Topeka. “If we can promise our visitors a safe and relaxing commute, we’ll have greatly impacted their overall satisfaction with their trip to Topeka. And with a good impression fresh in their minds, they are far more likely to return.”

“When people are considering relocating to a new city, the topic of safety is always a major concern,” says Barbara Stapleton, vice president of business retention and talent initiatives, GO Topeka. “The title ‘Safest Driving City in Kansas’ alone serves as a great selling point for many people struggling with the daily hassles of daily commutes. As more people come into Topeka & Shawnee County through the talent pipeline, through talent recruitment programs like Choose Topeka, they will see advantages like this are only the tip of the iceberg.”

“Good behavior on the roads represents a driver’s commitment to their own safety and also to the safety of others,” said Snejina Zacharia, CEO of Insurify. “My congratulations to the upstanding drivers of these cities for having the cleanest driving records of their state.”

For a full list of Insurify’s 2020 Safest Cities Award winners, click here.

The Greater Topeka Partnership said Insurify allows drivers to compare accurate auto insurance quotes in one place for free. For more information on Insurify, click here.

