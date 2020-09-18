Advertisement

Topeka Public Schools sets tentative timeline for returning more students in-person

(Production Control | WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools is hopeful all students will return to in-person classes by the first Monday in October.

Preschool and kindergarten students returned to the school buildings Wednesday. USD 501 superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson said told the Board of Education during its Thursday night meeting that district leaders will let the youngest students get a full week under their belts. They’ll review information next week and, if all goes well, 1st thru 5th graders would return to in-person learning Sept. 28th.

Sixth and 9th grade students would return on that date as well. Dr. Anderson noted it would give those students a week to have the middle school and high school buildings to themselves, with the goal of bringing remaining students (7th-8th and 10th-12th) in-person Oct. 5th.

All USD 501 students spent the first week of classes learning remotely.

Board members did not take formal action on the timeline. The board was set to take action in Thursday’s meeting regarding allowing the high schools to begin football competition.

