Thursday night forecast: Cooler conditions with plenty of sun

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tonight: Clear. Lows in the low-mid 50s. Winds become calm.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 70s. Winds E 5-10 mph.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

This weekend will continue to warm up with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Most areas will continue with winds around 10 mph or less however by Sunday, north-central Kansas will get stronger winds with gusts around 25 mph possible. Depending on the humidity levels, that could produce a fire danger threat. Something we’ll fine tune as we get closer to Sunday so stay tuned.

Next week the autumnal equinox begins at 8:31am on Tuesday but it won’t feel like it with temperatures slightly above average.

Taking Action:

Wondering if air quality is reduced from wildfires out west head to https://www.airnow.gov/ for the latest info.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.