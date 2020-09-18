Advertisement

Thursday night forecast: Cooler conditions with plenty of sun

Near seasonal/slightly below average temperatures through the weekend
By Jeremy Goodwin
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tonight: Clear. Lows in the low-mid 50s. Winds become calm.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 70s. Winds E 5-10 mph.

8 Day Forecast
8 Day Forecast(WIBW)

This weekend will continue to warm up with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Most areas will continue with winds around 10 mph or less however by Sunday, north-central Kansas will get stronger winds with gusts around 25 mph possible. Depending on the humidity levels, that could produce a fire danger threat. Something we’ll fine tune as we get closer to Sunday so stay tuned.

Next week the autumnal equinox begins at 8:31am on Tuesday but it won’t feel like it with temperatures slightly above average.

Taking Action:

Wondering if air quality is reduced from wildfires out west head to https://www.airnow.gov/ for the latest info.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Sunny skies and a nice weekend ahead

Updated: 49 minutes ago

Forecast

Thursday forecast: Cooler conditions with plenty of sun

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Near seasonal/slightly below average temperatures through the weekend

Forecast

Cooler today with sunny skies

Updated: 17 hours ago

Forecast

Wednesday night forecast: Slightly cooler Thursday

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT
|
By Jeremy Goodwin
Cold front today/this evening will come through dry

Latest News

Forecast

Slightly cooler temperatures on Thursday

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:53 PM CDT

Forecast

Wednesday forecast: Warmest day of the week

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 3:55 AM CDT
|
By Doug Meyers
Cold front today/this evening will come through dry

Forecast

Warmest day of the week

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 3:52 AM CDT

Forecast

Tuesday Night forecast: Foggy tonight and sunshine Wednesday

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 8:15 PM CDT
|
By Jeremy Goodwin
Cold front Wednesday night comes through dry

Forecast

Foggy morning, then sunny again Wednesday

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 8:15 PM CDT

Forecast

Another day with mostly sunny skies

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:52 AM CDT