Stormont Vail urges residents to prepare for flu season

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health Network is urging Topekans to prepare for the upcoming flu season.

Stormont Vail Health says now is the time to prepare for the upcoming flu season, which is traditionally active in the region. It said preparation begins with a flu shot according to Dr. Clif Jones, infectious disease specialist and Vice President of Subspecialty Services.

“We are experiencing ongoing community acquisition of COVID-19, and we don’t see and cannot predict an end of this. This will overlap with the seasonal influenza that brings increased hospitalizations. Any level of prevention that we can get through annual influenza immunizations is more important this year than ever before,” says Dr. Jones.

Stormont Vail said it will offer the 2020 Drive-Thru Flu Clinic in the Surgery Parking Garage at SW 10th and Garfield. It sid the immunization clinics will be offered eight days in October from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

According to the health network, clinics for adults will be on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 14, 21 and 28. It said the adult clinic is for established Cotton O’Neil patients that are 19 years of age or older.

Stormont Vail said clinics for children and families will be held on Thursday, Oct. 8, 15, 22 and 29. It said the drive-thru clinic is intended for children and families that have had an appointment with a Cotton O’Neil provider in the past two years. It said many shots may be administered while children are buckled into the care. It said patient and team member safety is still a top priority so it is asking patrons to be prepared to exit the vehicle for vaccine administration if instructed to do so by a team member.

Elizabeth Gerhardt, RN, Director of Cotton O’Neil Medical Specialties, said the drive-thru clinics are for those that have seen a Cotton O’Neil provider, including Express Care, within the past two years. She said the drive-thru flu clinics have been expanded to care for more people while also maintaining social distancing, reducing extra traffic within the clinic system and offering a convenient way for patients to receive flu shots. She said while Cotton O’Neil has offered the clinic for many years, they are especially excited to provide the service in 2020. She said now more than ever, it is important to tap into innovative methods to work together to improve the health of the community.

According to Stormont Vail, additional opportunities for established patients to get flu shots include during a scheduled visit. It said if patients do not already have a scheduled visit they may call and schedule a nurse visit. It said shots are also available at the Stormont Vail Retail Pharmacy by appointment by calling 785-235-8796. It said the patient must be six years old or older. It said Express Care also offers flu shots at the Urish and Croco locations with no appointment necessary and patients must be six months old or older.

For more information on flu shots and forms, click here.

“In general, there is a greater awareness this year regarding the importance of influenza vaccination,” says Elizabeth. “We have more than doubled our capacity for drive-thru flu shots in order to vaccinate as many people as possible. Because COVID and influenza have similar symptoms, we anticipate much more interest this year. We’re ready to serve patients who may have been ‘on the fence’ about flu shots in the past.”

Stormont Vail said in 2019 it provided over 47,000 flu shots and for 2020 it is forecasted to provide at least 20% more.

Elizabeth said the hospital has a “flu crew” consisting of 20 people planning the drive-thru event. She said it is a well-oiled machine and the team consists of representatives from Clinic, Supply Chain, Pharmacy, Infection Control, Registration, Facilities, Security, IT and Marketing.

Stormont vail said drive-thru COVID-19 testing services will continue in the parking lot from 3 to 7 p.m. on the same days of the flu clinic. It said COVID-19 testing is by appointment only and only those with COVID-19 symptoms should use the Call Before You Go number at 785-354-6000 before becoming to the facility.

