Shawnee County Board of Commissioners approve over $5 million for community based funding program

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Board of Commissioners has approved over $5 million to go toward funding for community-based programs.

Shawnee County says its Board of Commissioners has approved community-based program funding of $5,054,738 during its meeting on Sept. 17. It said the Shawnee County SPARK Committee began accepting applications on Aug. 26 for nonprofit and for-profit organizations. It said each application was reviewed by the Shawnee County SPARK committee made up of nine members.

According to the County, the funds are meant to assist with preparing for, responding to and mitigating the spread against COVID-19 through Dec. 30, 2020. It said awards are to 26 nonprofits and 8 private school applicants for the first round of funding for the community-based programs. It said the for-profit applicants will be directed to apply to the Greater Topeka Partnership - Business Continuity Aid Program.

“The Shawnee County staff that made up the SPARKS Committee has worked hard through this process to allocate the funding in a fair and equitable manner all the while balancing the needs, and interests of the community.” Commissioner, Bill Riphahn stated. “I’m proud of our staff, and I feel good about the process and the outcome.”

SNCO said the second round of applications is due on Sept. 25. It said it has $459,834 remaining of the funding allocated to community-based programs.

