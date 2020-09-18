Riley Co. sees 75 new positive cases of COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County has an increase of 75 new positive cases of COVID-19 since its Wednesday report.

The Riley County Health Department says it has 75 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 86 new recoveries since its Wednesday report.

Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan said it has three positive patients in its care at this time. It said the patient’s symptoms are severe enough to require hospitalization.

RCHD said all facilities will now share test results directly with it and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. It said this includes physicians' offices, nursing homes and Lafene Health Center.

According to RCHD, the new process will give it access to data about the community in real-time allowing for contact tracing to take place quickly. It said it wants residents to note that the online data displayed on the KDHE website will be a little behind the data that is reported locally. It said this is due to delays in the state’s electronic disease surveillance system called EpiTrax.

“Medical care providers in Riley County have been very helpful and responded quickly when asked to add this additional step to their reporting procedures,” said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs “Their cooperation will make it possible for us to take action quickly, and we are grateful for the support of the medical community.”

RCHD said anyone that has symptoms, is a close contact of a positive patient or would like more information on getting tested for COVDI-19 should contact their health care provider or the Riley County Screening Line at 785-323-6400.

According to RCHD, those that have had close contact with a person that has tested positive for COVID-19 are required to quarantine for 14 days after last coming into close contact that person. It said the requirement has been put into place even if the resident tests negative for COVID-19 during the quarantine period.

“You cannot test out of quarantine,” said Gibbs “The virus can take up to 14 days of incubation time and that’s the reason behind the 14-day quarantine requirement. If you test negative on day 3, it doesn’t mean you won’t test positive on day 12. Stay home if you have had close contact with someone who has COVID-19.”

The health department said quarantine is used to keep someone that might have been exposed to the virus away from other residents. It said quarantine helps prevent the spread of the virus that can happen before someone knows they are sick or if they are infected with COVID-19 while being asymptomatic. It said those in quarantine are required to stay home and should separate themselves from others and monitor their health.

For more information on quarantine requirements, visit the CDC COVID-19 website.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.