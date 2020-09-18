Advertisement

Riley Co. makes $2.5 million available to small businesses

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County government is making $2.5 million in grants available to area small businesses.

Riley County says it is making $2.5 million in grants available to support eligible small businesses. It said the goal of the grants is to give small businesses within the county relief from disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. It said the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce will administer the grants.

According to the county, qualified eligible businesses may get up to $15,000 with an additional 10% added to the maximum award for verified minority, women, disadvantaged or veteran business enterprises. It said the application window begins Thursday, Sept. 24, at 1 p.m. and applications can be completed online or delivered to the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce. It said completed applications will be reviewed on a first in first out basis until all funding has been awarded.

Riley Co. said eligible applicants must be for-profit businesses within the county with no more than 50 full-time employees. It said funds may be used for accounts payable like utilities, vendors, suppliers and working capital expenses, rent or mortgage payments and activities related to adjusting the delivery of service like personal protective equipment, measures to enforce social distancing, touchless point of sale system, hardware improvements and software to adjust ordering and sales.

According to Riley Co., applicants are required to certify and document payment on eligible expenses between March 1 and Nov. 2. It said the application and detailed information are available here.

