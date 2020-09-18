Advertisement

PAC-12 looking to start football season

PAC-12
PAC-12
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State officials in California and Oregon will allow contact practice and competition for the Pac-12 Conference.

Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott said in a tweet, the six universities in those states can now individually and immediately reach out to county public health officials to see if they will allow the same.

The FCS is now looking to move forward as well.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Two high schools looking to join Sunflower League

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
Manhattan and Washburn Rural are looking to join the Sunflower League.

Coronavirus

Chiefs fan at opening game tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter and Joseph Hennessy
The Kansas City Chiefs have been notified by the Kansas City Health Department that a fan at Thursday’s opening game has tested positive for COVID-19.

Sports

Former Chiefs named 2021 modern-era nominees for HOF

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 9:42 PM CDT
|
By Joseph Hennessy
130 total former NFL players made the list for Modern-Era nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2021.

Sports

Kansas Women’s Soccer home opener postponed

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 9:26 PM CDT
|
By Joseph Hennessy
The Kansas university Women’s Soccer team will not be playing its home opener on Friday against Oklahoma due to COVID-19 precautions.

Latest News

Sports

Arrowhead Stadium cleared to be potential polling site

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:06 PM CDT
|
By Joseph Hennessy
Arrowhead Stadium has been cleared by the Kansas City, Missouri, Election Board as a potential polling place for the November elections.

Sports

Kansas announces postponement of 2021 Kansas Relays

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:56 PM CDT
|
By Joseph Hennessy
There will be no Kansas Relays in 2021 due to the financial impact of COVID-19.

Sports

College basketball sets date for the season

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT
|
By Joseph Hennessy
The college basketball season is expected to begin at the end of November, pending approval by a Division I Council vote to officially begin.

Sports

Gary Woodland introduced to the US Open by Amy Bockerstette

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 7:53 PM CDT
As Gary Woodland teed off for the 2020 US Open, he received a special introduction by a longtime friend.

Sports

Arkansas State postpones game due to COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:16 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
A few days after playing Kansas State to open the season, Arkansas State will postpone their next game due to COVID-19.

National

School leader: Big Ten football on hold until questions answered

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 2:43 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The University of Wisconsin chancellor says Big Ten football will remain on hold until there are answers to questions about COVID-19 testing and tracing, along with possible long-term heart issues related to the coronavirus.