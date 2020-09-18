Advertisement

Obesity among US adults hits all-time high, report says

A report says that the obesity among U.S. adults has hit an all-time high.
A report says that the obesity among U.S. adults has hit an all-time high.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 12:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - According to a report released Thursday by the non-profit organization Trust For America’s Health, the obesity rate in the United States has hit a new record.

The report states the U.S. adult obesity rate passed the 40% mark for the first time, standing at 42.2%.

The report found the rate of childhood obesity is also on the rise. The latest data shows 19.3% of those from 2 years old to 19 years old are obese.

Obesity comes with serious health consequences including an increased risk of COVID-19 complications.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump and Biden hit unlikely battleground state of Minnesota

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Minnesota will feel like a genuine battleground on Friday when President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden campaign to mark the beginning of early voting.

National

Neither pandemic nor rain could stop the Eisenhower Memorial dedication

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ted Fioraliso
The rainy, yet upbeat ceremony included a mix of in-person and recorded speeches.

National

Neither pandemic nor rain could stop the Eisenhower Memorial dedication

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

USD 501 board clears path for high schools to kick off football season

Updated: 3 hours ago
USD 501 board clears path for high schools to kick off football season

Latest News

News

California winery comes to Kansas

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Faced with challenges presented by COVID-19 and wildfires in California, the owners of Dakota Shy wine decided to bring their product to the communities that support them.

News

Shooting in SW Topeka

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Topeka Police Department says officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of SW Indian Trail on Sept. 17 around 4:30 p.m. in regards to a shooting. Upon arrival, TPD officers found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported via ambulance to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

News

Two arrested after narcotics search uncovers pound of meth

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Two men were arrested after officers discovered a pound of methamphetamine in a home.

National

‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris arrested on child porn charges

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Jerry Harris, the star of the Netflix documentary series “Cheer,” was arrested Thursday on felony charges of production of child pornography.

National

‘Forrest Gump’ author Winston Groom dead at 77

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Winston Groom, the author of the novel “Forrest Gump” that was made into a six-Oscar winning 1994 movie that became a pop cultural phenomenon, has died.

Forecast

Thursday night forecast: Cooler conditions with plenty of sun

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Goodwin
Near seasonal/slightly below average temperatures through the weekend