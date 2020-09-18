Advertisement

McCrite Plaza employee tests positive for COVID-19

(KY3)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An employee at McCrite Plaza has tested positive for COVID-19.

McCrite Plaza, a continuing care senior living community, says one of its health center employees has tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, Sept. 18.

“We confirmed today that a member of our staff has tested positive for the Coronavirus. McCrite Plaza has been following the CMS required testing protocols and the employee’s weekly test came back positive. The screening systems in place worked and we feel the risk to other staff and residents are minimal. The individual is asymptomatic currently,” reports Melanie Butler, Administrator of McCrite Plaza at Topeka.

McCrite also said the management team acted quickly to follow the company’s infectious disease protocol when they learned of the positive test.

“We immediately contacted the Shawnee County Health Department and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and are following their direction, as well as our internal policies,” Butler said.

The company said it developed its infection control procedures based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and began weekly testing of all health care center employees on Sept. 2, 2020. It also said the facility has been screening staff for fever or exhibiting any other known symptoms since March of 2020.

“We knew that this virus was going to affect us in some way, which is why we started putting protocols in place months ago. We continue to do our best to minimize the risk to our residents and staff.”

McCrite Plaza Topeka said currently, there are no other employees or residents that have tested positive for COVID-19.

