Marshall grateful for inclusion of Kansas wheat growers in CFAP2 Program

Courtesy: LayoutSparks / Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic
Courtesy: LayoutSparks / Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic(KNOE)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - Roger Marshall is applauding the USDA for including all Kansas wheat growers in the CFAP2 Program.

Congressman Roger Marshall says U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue announced another $14 billion in assistance for farmers and ranchers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program. He said the program provides payments based on market disruptions and subsequent declines in market costs and distribution challenges producers face in all aspects of the industry.

“Our farmers and ranchers never missed a day of work due to COVID but faced serious challenges associated with the ongoing pandemic,” said U.S. Congressman Roger Marshall, M.D. “This second round of payments continues this administration’s commitment to the agriculture industry and includes all Kansas wheat farmers, many of which were left out of the first round of payments. It is essential we continue to provide our hardworking farmers, ranchers and farm families with the resources and assistance necessary to continue providing Americans and the world the safest, highest quality, and most affordable food supply in the world.”

According to Marshall, financial assistance will be made through the Commodity Credit Corporation and CARES Act funding supporting impacted producers in all parts of the agriculture industry. He said payments will be given in three categories: price triggered commodities, flat rate crops and sales commodities.

Marshall said producers will get 100% of the payment on the initial allocation. He said CFAP2 retains the same eligibility requirements and CFAP1. He said the application period will open on Sept. 21 and will close on Dec. 11, 2020.

More details on each category can be found here.

