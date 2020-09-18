Marshall calls for restoration of funding for farmers, ranchers

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - Congressman Roger Marshall is calling for the restoration of vital funding for farmers and ranchers in Kansas.

Congressman Roger Marshall says he is urging Democratic leadership to restore vital funding to Kansas farmers and rangers after it again blocked funding for COVID-19 assistance to farmers and ranchers.

“Time and time again, Democrats have attempted to undercut funding and financial resources for farm and agriculture programs," said Marshall. “Funding for round one of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) was greatly diminished at Speaker Pelosi’s insistence and now the Democrats are again attempting to block much-needed funding for the Commodity Credit Corporation (CCC).”

According to Marshall, the CCC distributes payments for Farm Bill programs and other resources relied on by farmers and ranchers to continue their operations.

“If Speaker Pelosi continues to play these political games, our farmers and ranchers, already dealing with uncertain market conditions, will be without a vital safety net that has historically received bipartisan support,” said Marshall. "Farmers and ranchers work 365 days a year to provide the food, fiber and fuel that allows our country to run. The Democrat’s latest attempt to again cut funding for these hard-working Americans is absurd and outrageous. I call on my Democratic colleagues in the House to stand with our hardworking farmers and ranchers and ensure they have the resources they desperately need.”

