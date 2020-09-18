Advertisement

Man turns heads on Wichita streets with his ‘scootski’

Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On the streets of Wichita, Daniel Thomas' creation could turn your head a time or two. What resembles a jetski on the road is what Thomas calls a “scootski.”

After multiple sightings of his unusual ride, Thomas has been tagged on social media and called numerous times with people wanting to know the story behind it. Thomas said his scootski is a moped with a body kit. He’s cleared it to be on the streets, although it has been pulled a few times.

“I just went all-in on it,” he said. “It has taillights, headlights, blinkers, it’s registered. The moped underneath is clean Kansas title,” he said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Thomas turned extra items around the house into something to make others' day.

“It’s the funny part about it, it’s the smiles, it’s the laughs, the good questions, the good humor,” Thomas said. “And that’s all that is. That’s all that is, was just cruise around and get some positive reactions.”

Thomas said he’s trying to sell his ride, but is also working on another one.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Friday forecast: Hazy sunshine, slightly below average

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Light breeze over the weekend with temperatures in the 70s and 80s

News

'Scootski' turns heads on Wichita streets

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

USD 501 board clears path for high schools to kick off football season

Updated: 11 hours ago
USD 501 board clears path for high schools to kick off football season

News

California winery comes to Kansas

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Faced with challenges presented by COVID-19 and wildfires in California, the owners of Dakota Shy wine decided to bring their product to the communities that support them.

Latest News

News

Shooting in SW Topeka

Updated: 12 hours ago
The Topeka Police Department says officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of SW Indian Trail on Sept. 17 around 4:30 p.m. in regards to a shooting. Upon arrival, TPD officers found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported via ambulance to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

News

Two arrested after narcotics search uncovers pound of meth

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Two men were arrested after officers discovered a pound of methamphetamine in a home.

Forecast

Thursday night forecast: Cooler conditions with plenty of sun

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Goodwin
Near seasonal/slightly below average temperatures through the weekend

News

USD 501 board clears path for high schools to kick off football season

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
USD 501′s three high schools finally will kick off their football seasons Sept. 25.

News

Topeka Public Schools sets tentative timeline for returning more students in-person

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
Topeka Public Schools is hopeful all students will return to in-person classes by the first Monday in October.

Local

Mt. Zion partnered with A&H Farm through ‘Farmers to Families’ program

Updated: 15 hours ago
Mount Zion Family Worship Center International Ministries and A&H Farm in Manhattan distributed over 400 boxes of produce Thursday. ‘Farmers to Families’ a USDA sponsored program to get fresh produce into homes of families during the COVID-19 pandemic, helped more than 400 families in Manhattan on Thursday.