Man arrested after early morning police chase

A man is in custody after a police chase through northeast Topeka early Friday morning.
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man is in custody after a police chase through northeast Topeka early Friday morning.

Around 2:15 a.m., a Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a vehicle near NE Seward and NE Rice. When the driver refused to pull over, the deputy began a pursuit, ultimately stopping due to safety concerns.

The vehicle was eventually located in the 1200 block of NE Kellam. After a brief investigation, the deputy found the driver, 27-year-old Bryan Bostick of Topeka, inside the home.

Bostick was arrested and is facing charges of flee and elude, tag not assigned, no vehicle insurance, driving with a revoked license and multiple other traffic-related charges.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

