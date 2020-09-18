Advertisement

Lawrence ordinance makes it easier to crack down on partiers

(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Lawrence officials are giving police more power to enforce crowd size limits and other health orders designed to stem the spread of the coronavirus after neighbors raised concerns about large house parties near the University of Kansas campus.

City commissioners voted 4-1 Thursday to approve an ordinance that uses an existing state public nuisance law to give police the authority to issue up to a $500 ticket to violators, the Lawrence Journal-World reported. The ordinance takes effect Saturday.

Commissioner Stuart Boley said that the ordinance is a way to protect the broader community from the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19. The number of cases has surged in recent weeks as university students returned.

“There are vulnerable people in our community that are relying on us to do what we can to ensure their safety during this pandemic, and that’s what we need to do,” Boley said.

Local officials said the goal isn’t to issue a lot of tickets, but to get people to comply with health orders, particularly one that prohibits gatherings of 45 or more people if it is not possible to maintain 6 feet (1.83 meters) of distance.

Interim Police Chief Anthony Brixius said police will first ask people at a gathering that violates the health order to disperse. A ticket will be issued to the party hosts only if people do not comply or later regroup in the same area.

Police also will work with the KU Public Safety Office, so if the hosts of a gathering that violates health order are students, they will also be subject to discipline by the university.

On Friday, Kansas health officials reported 1,415 new cases since Wednesday, for a total of 52,285 across the state. Kansas also had 10 new deaths, raising that number to 596 since the pandemic began. The actual number of cases is thought to be higher because of a lack of testing, particularly early on, and because people can be infected without feeling ill.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

KDHE reports 1,415 new COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
The new total for deaths is 596, up by 10 since Wednesday.

News

Davids will reimburse campaign for 2018 clothing purchases

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids will reimburse her campaign for two clothing purchases after Republican challenger Amanda Adkins' campaign questioned the expenditures.

News

Independent Police Auditor says use of force within policy in Tamiko Mitchell arrest

Updated: 3 hours ago
13 News at 10pm

News

Geary County-Junction City water rescue training

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
Geary County-Junction City water rescue training

Latest News

News

Geary County-Junction City water rescue training

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
Geary County-Junction City water rescue training

News

Farmers to Families at Manhattan Church of the Nazarene

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
Farmers to Families at Manhattan Church of the Nazarene

News

Cats' Cupboard on Kansas State University continues to support students and employees in need

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
Cats' Cupboard on Kansas State University continues to support students and employees in need

Forecast

Friday forecast: Hazy sunshine, slightly below average

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Light breeze over the weekend with temperatures in the 70s and 80s

News

'Scootski' turns heads on Wichita streets

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Man turns heads on Wichita streets with his ‘scootski’

Updated: 15 hours ago
What resembles a jetski on the road is what Daniel Thomas calls a “scootski.”