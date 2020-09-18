Lawrence ordinance makes it easier to crack down on partiers

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Lawrence officials are giving police more power to enforce crowd size limits and other health orders designed to stem the spread of the coronavirus after neighbors raised concerns about large house parties near the University of Kansas campus.

City commissioners voted 4-1 Thursday to approve an ordinance that uses an existing state public nuisance law to give police the authority to issue up to a $500 ticket to violators, the Lawrence Journal-World reported. The ordinance takes effect Saturday.

Commissioner Stuart Boley said that the ordinance is a way to protect the broader community from the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19. The number of cases has surged in recent weeks as university students returned.

“There are vulnerable people in our community that are relying on us to do what we can to ensure their safety during this pandemic, and that’s what we need to do,” Boley said.

Local officials said the goal isn’t to issue a lot of tickets, but to get people to comply with health orders, particularly one that prohibits gatherings of 45 or more people if it is not possible to maintain 6 feet (1.83 meters) of distance.

Interim Police Chief Anthony Brixius said police will first ask people at a gathering that violates the health order to disperse. A ticket will be issued to the party hosts only if people do not comply or later regroup in the same area.

Police also will work with the KU Public Safety Office, so if the hosts of a gathering that violates health order are students, they will also be subject to discipline by the university.

On Friday, Kansas health officials reported 1,415 new cases since Wednesday, for a total of 52,285 across the state. Kansas also had 10 new deaths, raising that number to 596 since the pandemic began. The actual number of cases is thought to be higher because of a lack of testing, particularly early on, and because people can be infected without feeling ill.

