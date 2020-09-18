KDA welcomes new Executive Director of Division of Conservation

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Agriculture is welcoming a new Executive Director of the Division of Conservation.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture and the State Conservation Commission say they hired Andrew Lyon as the new executive director for the KDA’s Division of Conservation.

The KDA said the DOC works to protect and improve Kansas' natural resources through managing and implementing programs supporting water conservation, water quality, land reclamation and watershed management.

According to the KDA, Lyon has nearly 15 years of experience in public service in environmental science and conservation, focusing on watershed protection, hydrologic modeling and soil health. It said most recently, Lyon served in the watershed management section of the Bureau of Water for the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

The KDA said Lyon earned dual Bachelor of Science degrees in agricultural technology management and in natural resource and environmental science from Kansas State University as well as a Master of Science degree in environmental science from Oklahoma State University.

According to the department, the Division of Conservation works with the State Conservation Commission and 105 local conservation districts, 88 organized watershed districts, other special purpose districts and state and federal entities to administer programs improving water quality, reducing soil erosion, conserving water, reducing flood potential and providing local water supply.

The KDA said as director, Lyon will lead efforts of the KDA-DOC such as administering the Conservation Districts Law and other laws designed to help local agencies and individuals conserving natural resources.

