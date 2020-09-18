Advertisement

KDA welcomes new Executive Director of Division of Conservation

(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Agriculture is welcoming a new Executive Director of the Division of Conservation.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture and the State Conservation Commission say they hired Andrew Lyon as the new executive director for the KDA’s Division of Conservation.

The KDA said the DOC works to protect and improve Kansas' natural resources through managing and implementing programs supporting water conservation, water quality, land reclamation and watershed management.

According to the KDA, Lyon has nearly 15 years of experience in public service in environmental science and conservation, focusing on watershed protection, hydrologic modeling and soil health. It said most recently, Lyon served in the watershed management section of the Bureau of Water for the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

The KDA said Lyon earned dual Bachelor of Science degrees in agricultural technology management and in natural resource and environmental science from Kansas State University as well as a Master of Science degree in environmental science from Oklahoma State University.

According to the department, the Division of Conservation works with the State Conservation Commission and 105 local conservation districts, 88 organized watershed districts, other special purpose districts and state and federal entities to administer programs improving water quality, reducing soil erosion, conserving water, reducing flood potential and providing local water supply.

The KDA said as director, Lyon will lead efforts of the KDA-DOC such as administering the Conservation Districts Law and other laws designed to help local agencies and individuals conserving natural resources.

For more information on the State Conservation Commission or the KDA-DOC, click here.

KDA to hold interviews for Executive Director of the Division of Conservation

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Active living, healthy eating habits encouraged by KDHE

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is encouraging residents to live actively and eat healthily.

News

Shawnee County Board of Commissioners approve over $5 million for community based funding program

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Shawnee County Board of Commissioners has approved over $5 million to go toward funding for community-based programs.

Coronavirus

McCrite Plaza employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
An employee at McCrite Plaza has tested positive for COVID-19.

News

USD 501 helps families living at Topeka Rescue Mission succeed during remote learning

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
A partnership between Topeka Public Schools and the Topeka Rescue Mission is getting students and families living at the Mission off to a great start this school year.

News

CASA’s third annual Superhero Run heads to the web

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
CASA’s third annual Superhero Run will be held virtually this year.

Latest News

News

Shawnee County Election Office sending informational postcards to registered voters

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Isaac French
The Shawnee County Election Office is sending a postcard to all registered Shawnee County voters, reminding them when and how they can vote.

News

Shawnee County Election Office sending informational postcards to registered voters

Updated: 1 hour ago
13 News at Six

News

Gage Park home of inaugural Family Car Cruise

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Gage Park will be the home of the first-ever Family Car Cruise.

News

TPD looks for hit and run suspect

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Topeka Police are looking for the driver of a car that hit a child on his bicycle.

News

Cotton O’Neil Pediatrics receives Bronze Level from KIDS

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Safe Sleep Star has recognized Cotton O’Neil Pediatrics for its best practices and education on infant sleep.