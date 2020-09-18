Kansas may see air quality impacts from western wildfires

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is sharing steps to protect against potential air quality impacts from wildfires.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it wants to warn residents of potential air quality impacts from western wildfire smoke. It said the ongoing wildfires in the western part of the nation continue to produce dense smoke being transported into the state by atmospheric winds.

The KDHE said while a majority of the smoke from the western wildfires is remaining high in the atmosphere, there are times when it is being observed at the surface and impacting air quality. It said the impacts may continue to be seen as long as the wildfires burn.

According to the KDHE, smoke can cause health problems, even in healthy people. It said common health problems include burning eyes, runny nose, coughing and illnesses like bronchitis. It said those with respiratory issues, pre-existing heart or lung diseases, children and the elderly may experience worse symptoms.

The KDHE said steps to protect health on days when particulate matter is present in communities include the following:

Healthy people should limit or avoid strenuous outdoor exercise.

People with respiratory or heart-related illness should remain indoors.

People who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms in particular respiratory or heart-related symptoms, who are currently infected or recently recovered, should remain indoors.

Help keep indoor air clean by closing doors and windows and running the air conditioners with air filters.

Keep hydrated by drinking lots of water.

Contact your doctor if you have symptoms such as chest pain, chest tightness, shortness of breath or severe fatigue.

For more information on current air quality across the U.S., click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.