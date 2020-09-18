Gov. Kelly makes appointments to administrations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has made new appointments to her administration.

Governor Laura Kelly says she has made new appointments to Kansas boards and commissions. She said appointments are as follows:

Board of Examiners in Optometry: Gov. Kelly said the purpose of this board is to administer and enforce guidance of Kansas Optometry Law so the highest quality of eye care is given to Kansas residents. Dr. Rebecca Sparks Dougherty, Rose Hill (reappointment)

Capitol Preservation Committee: Gov. Kelly said the purpose of the committee is to approve proposals for the renovation of all areas of the state capitol, its visitor center and the grounds surrounding the capitol; preserve decore; assure art or artistic displays are historically accurate; oversee the reconfiguration or redecoration of committee rooms. Larry Wolgast, Topeka

Juvenile Justice Oversight Committee: Gov. Kelly said the purpose of this committee is to oversee the implementation of reform measures that are meant to improve Kansas' juvenile justice system. Mary Snipes, Junction City

Kansas Advisory Group on Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention: Gov. Kelly said the purpose of this group is to determine, advocate for and promote the best interests of juveniles in the state. She said reflecting its purpose, the group reviews juvenile justice policy, advises policymakers on issues affecting the system and strives to keep the state in compliance with the federal JJDPA Act. Isidro Marino, Garden City

Yeni Telles, Wichita

Rep. Boog Highberger, Lawrence

Kansas Council for Interstate Adult Offender Supervision: Gov. Kelly said the purpose of this council is to oversee and administer Kansas' participation in the Interstate Compact for Adult Offenders; supervise and develop policies concerning the operations and procedures of the compact within the state; enhance public safety b regulating interstate movement and providing effective tracking, supervision and rehabilitation of criminal offenders. Clay Britton, Lawrence

State Board of Technical Professions: Gov. Kellys aid the purpose of this board is to register and license engineers, architects, surveyors and landscape artists. Dr. Brenee King, Manhattan