Gage Park home of inaugural Family Car Cruise

Gage Park Memorial
Gage Park Memorial(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gage Park will be the home of the first-ever Family Car Cruise.

Gage Park is holding the inaugural Family Car Cruise on Sunday, Sept. 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and registration is $20 per car.

The show will have the best of show and people’s choice awards recognized at 1 p.m.

Blue Smoke BBQ will set up and sell brisket and pulled pork sandwiches with sides and Rolling Thunder Vehicles will be displayed around the memorial.

The cruise will be held at the Gage Park Memorial on the corner of 10th and Gage Blvd. and all entry fees will go toward the purchase of a World War II Memorial.

