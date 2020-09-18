Friday forecast: Hazy sunshine, slightly below average

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The hazy sunshine continues for the next several days due to the wildfires out west. There are indications of an improvement from yesterday due to an easterly wind. Highs once again remain in the 70s today but once we get into the weekend there will be warmer temperatures especially farther west you are with highs in the 80s. Highs will likely remain in the 70s along and east of HWY 75. Winds will also be stronger toward central Kansas and areas near the Nebraska border with gusts 20-25 mph. The rest of northeast Kansas will remain in the 10-15 mph range.

When it comes to rainfall the latest models are hinting at next Saturday night into Sunday (Day 10) which would be toward the end of the month. This is a better sign than yesterday where the models weren’t indicating any rain until October. So needless to say we still have some time for rain to be put in the forecast before we turn the calendar to October so don’t be too discouraged, on the other hand prepare like we won’t get rain until October. We’ll continue to keep an eye on the trends.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Hazy sun with highs in the mid 70s. Winds E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the low-mid 50s. East wind around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. Winds SE 10-20 mph gusting up to 25 mph.

Sunday will be similar to Saturday with highs mainly in the 70s along and east of HWY 75, low-mid 80s elsewhere. The 80s will continue to overspread eastern Kansas next work week with most spots in the low-mid 80s as sunshine continues.

Taking Action:

Wondering if air quality is reduced from wildfires out west head to https://www.airnow.gov/ for the latest info.

