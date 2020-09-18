Advertisement

Dr. Barbara Bollier chats with Lawrence residents

Sen. Barbara Bollier, D-Mission Hills (Source: kslegislature.com)
Sen. Barbara Bollier, D-Mission Hills (Source: kslegislature.com)(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSION, Kan. (WIBW) - Dr. Barbara Bollier will be holding a lawnchair chat in Lawrence.

Dr. Barbara Bollier, a candidate for U.S. Senate, says she will hold a lawnchair chat event in Lawrence on Tuesday, Sept. 22, at 7 p.m.

According to Dr. Bollier, every guest of the event will be expected to adhere to CDC safety recommendations. She said masks are required at all times during the event and social distancing will be enforced.

Dr. Bollier said the event will be held in South Park on W South Park St.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Riley Co. makes $2.5 million available to small businesses

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Riley County government is making $2.5 million in grants available to area small businesses.

News

Topeka wins award for safest city to drive in

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Topeka has been recognized as the Safest Driving City in Kansas b Insurify.

News

Brown Co. Sheriff informs residents of scam

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Brown County Sheriff John Merchant is informing residents of a familiar scam.

News

Dillons holds ribbon cutting

Updated: 35 minutes ago
The store celebrated a remodel.

Latest News

News

Kansas Children’s Cabinet makes $1.7 million available in grants

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Children’s Cabinet and Trust Fund is now accepting applications for $1.7 million in grants.

News

VA honors VAEK team with HeRO Award

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Veterans Affairs of Eastern Kansas team has been honored with the HeRO Award.

News

Riley Co. sees 75 new positive cases of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Riley County has an increase of 75 new positive cases of COVID-19 since its Wednesday report.

News

KDHE reports 1,415 new COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
The new total for deaths is 596, up by 10 since Wednesday.

News

Davids will reimburse campaign for 2018 clothing purchases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids will reimburse her campaign for two clothing purchases after Republican challenger Amanda Adkins' campaign questioned the expenditures.

News

Lawrence ordinance makes it easier to crack down on partiers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Lawrence officials are giving police more power to enforce crowd size limits and other health orders designed to stem the spread of the coronavirus after neighbors raised concerns about large house parties near the University of Kansas campus.