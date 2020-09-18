Dr. Barbara Bollier chats with Lawrence residents

MISSION, Kan. (WIBW) - Dr. Barbara Bollier will be holding a lawnchair chat in Lawrence.

Dr. Barbara Bollier, a candidate for U.S. Senate, says she will hold a lawnchair chat event in Lawrence on Tuesday, Sept. 22, at 7 p.m.

According to Dr. Bollier, every guest of the event will be expected to adhere to CDC safety recommendations. She said masks are required at all times during the event and social distancing will be enforced.

Dr. Bollier said the event will be held in South Park on W South Park St.

