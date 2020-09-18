Advertisement

Davids will reimburse campaign for 2018 clothing purchases

(Facebook/Sharice Davids)
(Facebook/Sharice Davids)(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids will reimburse her campaign for two clothing purchases after Republican challenger Amanda Adkins' campaign questioned the expenditures.

At issue is a $412 payment to Banana Republic and $376 to White House Black Market that are listed in Davids' 2018 campaign finance records as “Personal Items for Candidate Debate,” The Kansas City Star reports.

Campaign staff for Adkins, a Cerner executive and former Kansas Republican chair, argued Thursday that the expenditures potentially violated a federal law that prohibits the use of campaign funds for such expenses.

Brendan Fischer, director of federal reform at the Washington-based Campaign Legal Center, confirmed that the Adkins campaign was correct about the restrictions on clothing purchases, but he also said it was unlikely the Federal Election Commission would take up the issue as long as Davids repaid the campaign.

Davids' campaign called the clothing issue an attempt to distract from an FEC complaint that alleged Adkins violated a rule requiring candidates to file for office within 15 days of raising or spending $5,000 after they become a candidate. Adkins' campaign maintains that she was complying with the “testing the waters” rule, which allows candidates to raise money through an exploratory campaign.

