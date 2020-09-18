Advertisement

Cotton O’Neil Pediatrics receives Bronze Level from KIDS

(WJRT)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Safe Sleep Star has recognized Cotton O’Neil Pediatrics for its best practices and education on infant sleep.

Stormont Vail says Cotton O’Neil Pediatrics has recently been recognized by the Kansas Infant Death and SIDS Network as a Bronze Level for its commitment to best practices and education on infant sleep.

According to Stormont Vail, the Safe Sleep Star Program was created by the KIDS Network, a Kansas based organization that is dedicated to reducing the risk of infant death by providing support services, community education, professional training and supporting associated research.

Stormont Vail said in addition to being KIDS partners, Cotton O’Neil Pediatrics has been recognized for following the safe sleep guidelines recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics and providing training programs for caregivers, staff and the community.

“The team at Cotton O’Neil Pediatrics is committed to providing safe sleep education to the families of our patients,” said Deb Yocum, vice president, Clinic Operations. “Receiving this recognition reinforces that commitment and honors the team for the work they do for our patients.”

According to Stormont Vail, the Safe Sleep Star Program was made in collaboration with maternal-infant health partners and partially founded by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

For more information on the Sleep Star Program, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Active living, healthy eating habits encouraged by KDHE

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is encouraging residents to live actively and eat healthily.

News

Shawnee County Board of Commissioners approve over $5 million for community based funding program

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Shawnee County Board of Commissioners has approved over $5 million to go toward funding for community-based programs.

Coronavirus

McCrite Plaza employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
An employee at McCrite Plaza has tested positive for COVID-19.

News

USD 501 helps families living at Topeka Rescue Mission succeed during remote learning

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
A partnership between Topeka Public Schools and the Topeka Rescue Mission is getting students and families living at the Mission off to a great start this school year.

News

CASA’s third annual Superhero Run heads to the web

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
CASA’s third annual Superhero Run will be held virtually this year.

Latest News

News

Shawnee County Election Office sending informational postcards to registered voters

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Isaac French
The Shawnee County Election Office is sending a postcard to all registered Shawnee County voters, reminding them when and how they can vote.

News

KDA welcomes new Executive Director of Division of Conservation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Agriculture is welcoming a new Executive Director of the Division of Conservation.

News

Shawnee County Election Office sending informational postcards to registered voters

Updated: 1 hour ago
13 News at Six

News

Gage Park home of inaugural Family Car Cruise

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Gage Park will be the home of the first-ever Family Car Cruise.

News

TPD looks for hit and run suspect

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Topeka Police are looking for the driver of a car that hit a child on his bicycle.