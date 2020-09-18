Cotton O’Neil Pediatrics receives Bronze Level from KIDS

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Safe Sleep Star has recognized Cotton O’Neil Pediatrics for its best practices and education on infant sleep.

Stormont Vail says Cotton O’Neil Pediatrics has recently been recognized by the Kansas Infant Death and SIDS Network as a Bronze Level for its commitment to best practices and education on infant sleep.

According to Stormont Vail, the Safe Sleep Star Program was created by the KIDS Network, a Kansas based organization that is dedicated to reducing the risk of infant death by providing support services, community education, professional training and supporting associated research.

Stormont Vail said in addition to being KIDS partners, Cotton O’Neil Pediatrics has been recognized for following the safe sleep guidelines recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics and providing training programs for caregivers, staff and the community.

“The team at Cotton O’Neil Pediatrics is committed to providing safe sleep education to the families of our patients,” said Deb Yocum, vice president, Clinic Operations. “Receiving this recognition reinforces that commitment and honors the team for the work they do for our patients.”

According to Stormont Vail, the Safe Sleep Star Program was made in collaboration with maternal-infant health partners and partially founded by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

For more information on the Sleep Star Program, click here.

