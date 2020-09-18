Advertisement

CASA’s third annual Superhero Run heads to the web

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - CASA’s third annual Superhero Run will be held virtually this year.

CASA of Douglas County says every child needs a hero, but children in foster care need a Superhero. It said like most events being held in the time of COVID-19, the third annual CASA Superhero Run will be held virtually. It said participants can sign up, lace up their running shoes, dust off their capes and run or walk at their own pace this year.

Sign up here or by visiting the Douglas County CASA website.

CASA said 100% of registration fees will go toward foster kids in Douglas County.

“We’re sad that we can’t do the race in person this year, but our race tends to be a very family-friendly event with lots of fun activities, however, due to public gathering limitations, for the safety of all participants we are moving it to a virtual option,” said Kara Baden, race director.

According to CASA, participants are encouraged to dress up as their favorite heroes and post their race on social media, but it is optional. It said those signing up for the 5K will get a bib number, a finisher’s medal and a cape.

CASA said packet pickup will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 23 at Garry Gribble’s Running Sports. It said all participants have a week to pick up their packet and complete their race.

This year, instead of crossing the finish line and looking at times, CASA said participants can record their own time and upload it to the race website for an official time. It said race times this year are based on the honor system and it is optional for participants to record their times or just get outside and complete the race on their own for fun.

“This race gives everyone a chance to participate at their own pace in their own space,” said Baden. “We’re hoping everyone will mask up like a superhero and join us in our mission to help our community’s most vulnerable children.”

According to CASA, on Oct. 24, it will be raffling off the CASA playhouse, featuring a pirate ship theme this year, and was originally planned to do at the race. It said the playhouse was designed and made by students of the Lawrence College and Career Center. It said raffle tickets can be purchased here.

CASA said it speaks up for kids that have been abused or neglected by empowering community members to volunteer as advocates for them in the court system. It said when the state steps in to protect a child’s safety and places them in foster care, a judge appoints a trained Court Appointed Special Advocate volunteer, a true superhero, to make independent and informed recommendations in the child’s best interest.

CASA said it is activating the bat signal and calling on community superheroes to support the virtual event and the community’s foster kids. It said with 52 kids waiting for a CASA volunteer it needs volunteers now more than ever.

For more information on volunteering, click here.

