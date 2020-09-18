California winery comes to Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A traveling winery made its stop in Topeka Thursday.

Faced with challenges presented by COVID-19 and wildfires in California, the owners of Dakota Shy wine decided to bring their product to the communities that support them.

Founder Todd Newman says Kansas is one of the areas Dakota Shy receives the most support from, and is where they have seen some of their bigger events.

“It’s a very small production winery, that we work very hard to connect with the people,” Newman said. “So, the way we think we can do this best is to take the bus and come to the communities that support us most, and Kansas, in particular, is one of the best communities, one of the best states in the country for Dakota Shy.”

The Dakota Shy tour has traveled through eight different states so far.

