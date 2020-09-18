Advertisement

Brown Co. Sheriff informs residents of scam

(WHSV)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Brown County Sheriff John Merchant is informing residents of a familiar scam.

Brown County Sheriff John Merchant says he wants to inform residents of a familiar scam circulating the area with a slight twist.

According to Sheriff Merchant, residents have been contacted by phone with the caller identifying themselves as a social security administration official or DEA official with a thick foreign accent.

Sheriff Merchant said the caller is telling residents their social security number has been used to open multiple bank accounts in Texas and they are being charged with money laundering.

The Sheriff said when residents begin to question how valid the accusation is, the caller states he will put Sheriff Merchant on the phone to speak with them.

According to Merchant, another person with a thick foreign accent comes to the phone stating he is Sheriff Merchant and that the caller needs to pay restitution or they will immediately be arrested in their home.

Sheriff Merchant said several residents believed the callers and went to their local banks and withdrew large sums of money.

According to the Sheriff, one person was even told when they had the money they were required to call or instructions on where it was to be sent. He said thankfully, county bank tellers were aware of the scam and saved the resident from losing hard-earned money.

Sheriff merchant said to remember to never give out personal information over the phone and if a resident is coerced into sending large amounts of money to someone they do not know, to please contact local law enforcement and their bank immediately.

