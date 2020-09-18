Advertisement

Blue Bell fined over $17 million for 2015 listeria outbreak

Blue Bell Creameries has been fined $17.25 million for criminal penalties linked to a 2015 listeria outbreak that killed three people.
Blue Bell Creameries has been fined $17.25 million for criminal penalties linked to a 2015 listeria outbreak that killed three people.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Blue Bell Creameries has been fined $17.25 million for criminal penalties linked to a 2015 listeria outbreak that killed three people.

In May 2020, Blue Bell pleaded guilty to a pair of misdemeanor counts of disturbing adulterated products.

The fine and forfeiture total is the record-breaking criminal penalty for a food safety conviction.

The plea agreement says Blue Bell was notified bout listeria contamination in ice cream products. However, the company did not immediately recall the items or make a statement about the health risk.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Study: Ending census early will cost Florida, Montana seats

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Ending the 2020 census at the end of September instead of the end of October, could cost Florida and Montana congressional seats.

News

13 News This Morning At 5AM

Updated: 29 minutes ago
13 News This Morning At 5AM

Forecast

Friday forecast: Hazy sunshine, slightly below average

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Light breeze over the weekend with temperatures in the 70s and 80s

National Politics

Trump and Biden hit unlikely battleground state of Minnesota

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Minnesota will feel like a genuine battleground on Friday when President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden campaign to mark the beginning of early voting.

Latest News

National

Obesity among US adults hits all-time high, report says

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
The report also found that childhood obesity is on the rise.

National

Neither pandemic nor rain could stop the Eisenhower Memorial dedication

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ted Fioraliso
The rainy, yet upbeat ceremony included a mix of in-person and recorded speeches.

National

Neither pandemic nor rain could stop the Eisenhower Memorial dedication

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

USD 501 board clears path for high schools to kick off football season

Updated: 7 hours ago
USD 501 board clears path for high schools to kick off football season

News

California winery comes to Kansas

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Faced with challenges presented by COVID-19 and wildfires in California, the owners of Dakota Shy wine decided to bring their product to the communities that support them.

News

Shooting in SW Topeka

Updated: 7 hours ago
The Topeka Police Department says officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of SW Indian Trail on Sept. 17 around 4:30 p.m. in regards to a shooting. Upon arrival, TPD officers found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported via ambulance to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.