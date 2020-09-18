Backyard Butchers brings taste of Texas to Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topekans looking for a little taste of Texas can stop by the mall and pick up some high-quality frozen meat and seafood from Backyard Butchers, who held a grand opening Friday.

Head to the parking lot near JC Penney and Dillard’s to find Texas-based Backyard Butcher -- they’ve set up a tent and truck filled with a variety of frozen steaks, chicken, ribs and seafood available for purchase.

This is Backyard Butcher’s first time in Topeka, but salesman Curry Fattig says he plans to be in the Capital City for the next two to four weeks and is hoping sales are good enough that he can return next year.

Backyard Butcher’s selection includes ribeye steak, hamburgers, T-bone steak and family packs that come in steak, seafood, ribs or chicken.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.