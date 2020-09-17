YWCA Northeast Kansas honors Women of Excellence

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some of the Topeka area’s most outstanding women received special recognition.

The YWCA Northeast Kansas held its 32nd annual Women of Excellence Awards. The Wednesday evening event was held virtually, rather than the traditional in-person luncheon.

Area employers nominated 33 women for their contributions in the workplace, and the community. Those viewing heard recorded messages from the nominees on their most important lessons learned, their visions for the community, and their interpretation of this year’s theme - Equal. Powerful. Unstoppable.

A selection committee chose Women of Excellence in five categories: Small business, Tish Taylor of the Family Peace Initiative; Large business, Brie Engelken Parks with Advisors Excel; Government, Kansas Supreme Court Justice Carol Beier; Nonprofit, Nikki Ramirez-Jennings with SENT Topeka; and Education, Meg Wilson with Lawrence Gardner High School.

Kansas Gas Service was named Employer of Excellence.

The event also raised money to support the YWCA’s programs, and its mission of eliminating racism and empowering women.

The event will be available to rewatch starting Thursday at https://ywcawoe.swell.gives/.

