Wetmore school goes to remote learning after COVID-19 cases reported

The Wetmore Academic Center has gone to remote learning after a third positive COVID-19 case was reported this week, according to KMZA Radio.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WETMORE, Kan. (WIBW) - A northeast Kansas school has moved to remote learning this week after a third positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed.

KMZA Radio says the Wetmore Academic Center, which has students in pre-kindergarten through high school, won’t have in-person classes on Thursday and Friday.

Todd Evans, superintendent of Prairie Hills Unified School District 113, said there is a possibility that remote learning could continue next week if more positive cases are reported.

The radio station reported that two students and one adult employee at the school had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Evans said the Kansas department of Health and Environment said the three positive COVID-19 cases were considered to be a cluster.

The school’s attendance rate on Wednesday was 40%, which included 28 percent of students who were absent because they were quarantined.

In addition to remote learning, all activities and practices for the Wetmore Learning Center were canceled through Sunday.

KMZA also said the Prairie Hills school district has had five positive COVID-19 cases involving students and staff since Friday, Sept. 11.

Wetmore is a Nemaha County town of approximately 365 people located about 48 miles north of Topeka.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

