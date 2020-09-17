Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child - Jesus

Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s a cold, misty day at Lake Shawnee where we meet a handsome young man named Jesus.

This 15-year old is taking a shot at magnetic darts. When it comes to playing darts, Jesus is all in.

“I like playing football, basketball, baseball.”

He also likes to swim and immerse himself in his favorite tunes.

“I like listening to music, rap and country. I like dancing.”

Jesus is now a high school freshman and says there’s a lot to like about it.

“Talking to teachers, science, gym.”

Jesus is a gracious competitor and just a good kid. We ask how he describes himself.

“I’m a good person.. I respect people. I like to help others.”

And now he needs help. He’d like to be adopted by a mom who could be the bridge from childhood to adulthood. And help him reach his goal of becoming a police officer.

“Mom. Have games like a ps4 or Xbox, Netflix, go out to eat to Applebee’s and Chipoltle. Take trips to Florida or New York.” Just someone to walk beside him and finally give him a place to call home.

If you’d like more information on Jesus, or any of the other kids in need of adoption, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Wednesdays Child

Wednesday's Child - Jesus

Updated: 1 hour ago

Wednesdays Child

Wednesday’s Child - Junaya

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:34 PM CDT
Our Wednesday’s Child this week is “out of this world!” Her name is Junaya, but she likes to be called Jupiter.

Wednesdays Child

Wednesday's Child - Junaya

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:26 PM CDT

Community

Harvesters hosting monthly mobile food pantry Tuesday

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:52 AM CDT
|
By Dylan Olsen
The monthly event will begin at nine in the Stormont Vail Event Center south parking lot.

Latest News

Wednesdays Child

Wednesday’s Child - Andrew

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT
Let’s get some fresh air with our Wednesday’s Child this week.His name is Andrew and he’s 11 years old.

Wednesdays Child

Wednesday's Child - Andrew

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT

Wednesdays Child

Wednesday's Child - Andrew

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 10:59 PM CDT

Wednesdays Child

Wednesday's Child - Demarcus

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:03 PM CDT

Wednesdays Child

Wednesday's Child - Wyatt

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:34 PM CDT

Wednesdays Child

Wednesday's Child - Allen

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:46 PM CDT