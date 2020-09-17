Wednesday’s Child - Jesus

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s a cold, misty day at Lake Shawnee where we meet a handsome young man named Jesus.

This 15-year old is taking a shot at magnetic darts. When it comes to playing darts, Jesus is all in.

“I like playing football, basketball, baseball.”

He also likes to swim and immerse himself in his favorite tunes.

“I like listening to music, rap and country. I like dancing.”

Jesus is now a high school freshman and says there’s a lot to like about it.

“Talking to teachers, science, gym.”

Jesus is a gracious competitor and just a good kid. We ask how he describes himself.

“I’m a good person.. I respect people. I like to help others.”

And now he needs help. He’d like to be adopted by a mom who could be the bridge from childhood to adulthood. And help him reach his goal of becoming a police officer.

“Mom. Have games like a ps4 or Xbox, Netflix, go out to eat to Applebee’s and Chipoltle. Take trips to Florida or New York.” Just someone to walk beside him and finally give him a place to call home.

If you’d like more information on Jesus, or any of the other kids in need of adoption, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

