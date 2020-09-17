U.S. Assistant Secretary for health calls Thermo Fisher major asset for fight against COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Admiral Giroir has confirmed that Thermo Fisher in Kansas is a major asset for COVID-19 testing nationwide.

Senator Jerry Moran, a member of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies, says he questioned Admiral Brett Giroir, Assistant Secretary for Health at the Department of Health and Human Services during a recent hearing.

According to Sen. Moran, the hearing was focused on a request for information HHS released that may create new manufacturing opportunities for Thermo Fisher, a Lenexa based company.

“We were alerted, just recently, about an HHS request for information that was posted last week, soliciting interests from laboratories that could scale up with additional equipment from Thermo Fisher Scientific,” said Sen. Moran. “Thermo Fisher is located in Kansas, and recently expanded to create more test tubes for COVID-19 tests.”

Adm. Giroir says the creation of the new Thermo Fisher facility has a major effect on the way the country runs COVID-19 testing.

“Seriously, probably three times a week we match a major laboratory up with Thermo Fisher, getting their instruments together with their supplies,” said Giroir. “So, it is absolutely having an effect. Again, we have a lot of capability; we just want to make sure that people understand where the capabilities are, and Thermo’s one of them.”

