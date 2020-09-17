Advertisement

Man in critical condition after shooting in SW Topeka

A man is in critical condition after a shooting in SW Topeka.
A man is in critical condition after a shooting in SW Topeka.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating a shooting after a man was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Topeka Police Department says it was dispatched to the 2200 block of SW Indian Trail on Sept. 17 around 4:30 p.m. in regards to a shooting.

Upon arrival, TPD officers say they found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. It said the victim was transported via ambulance to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

TPD said this is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information related to the shooting should email telltpd@topeka.org, call 785-368-9400 or make anonymous tips to the Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or on their website.

