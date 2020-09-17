Advertisement

Townsite Cafe holds ribbon cutting

Townsite Cafe
Townsite Cafe(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A downtown cafe held a celebration Wednesday to draw attention to all it has to offer.

Townsite Cafe opened in the Topeka Towers building on S Kansas Ave. about two years ago. Wednesday, it held a ribbon cutting to celebrate its professionally-trained chefs, and more than 70 menu items, including poboys and a quesadilla-of-the-day.

Chef and General Manager William Brown says the restaurant’s location makes it a bit difficult to find… but once you do, the food will bring you back.

“There wasn’t real significance to today, we just kinda really just wanted to get it done, you know, and make sure that we were projecting ourselves forward into the community so that we can become... that people come back and see us, you know," Brown said. "And once they try our food and our prices, they won’t go anywhere else.”

Townsite Cafe is open 8-2 p.m. week days, and offer catering services seven days a week.

