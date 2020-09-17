Thursday forecast: Cooler conditions with plenty of sun

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Average high this time of year is 80° and most spots will be in the mid-upper 70s through the weekend. Low-mid 80s are expected, especially farther west you go toward central Kansas (west of Manhattan) especially this weekend. The warmer air mass will continue to spread eastward next work week where most spots will be in the low-mid 80s.

Rain is going to be hard to get. We’re stuck in a weather pattern for the next 8 days and potentially the rest of the month where rain will remain just off to our north. It is quite possible many spots won’t get rain again until October.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Haze is possible again from wildfires out west and even slightly reduced air quality. Use caution if you have respiratory sensitivities. Highs will be in the mid-upper 70s. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the low-mid 50s. Winds become calm.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 70s. Winds E 5-10 mph.

This weekend will continue to warm up with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Most areas will continue with winds around 10 mph or less however by Sunday, north-central Kansas will get stronger winds with gusts around 25 mph possible. Depending on the humidity levels, that could produce a fire danger threat. Something we’ll fine tune as we get closer to Sunday so stay tuned.

Next week the autumnal equinox begins at 8:31am on Tuesday but it won’t feel like it with temperatures slightly above average.

Taking Action:

Wondering if air quality is reduced from wildfires out west head to https://www.airnow.gov/ for the latest info.

