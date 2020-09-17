Suspicious death in Pittsburg ruled self inflicted

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The recent death of a 23-year-old woman in Pittsburg, Kan., has been ruled to be self-inflicted.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it now knows the death of 23-year-old Tylei Messer was self-inflicted.

According to the KBI, after interviews, processing of evidence from the scene and an autopsy, investigators concluded that Messer’s death was the result of a self-inflicted injury.

The KBI said it will not release any further information on the case.

