Suspicious death in Pittsburg ruled self inflicted
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The recent death of a 23-year-old woman in Pittsburg, Kan., has been ruled to be self-inflicted.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it now knows the death of 23-year-old Tylei Messer was self-inflicted.
According to the KBI, after interviews, processing of evidence from the scene and an autopsy, investigators concluded that Messer’s death was the result of a self-inflicted injury.
The KBI said it will not release any further information on the case.
Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.