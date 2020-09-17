Student at WRHS tests positive for COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A student at Washburn Rural High School has tested positive for COVID-19 warranting the quarantine of six other individuals.

The Auburn-Washburn School District says it was notified that a student at Washburn Rural High School tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and was last in the school on Tuesday, Sept. 15. It said in an email to parents that contact tracing indicated the need for the quarantine of six other individuals.

According to the District, those needing to quarantine were directly contacted by the school administration. It said it has also taken several precautions to prevent the spread of the virus. It said these include extra hand washing, social distancing, wearing of masks and special cleaning and disinfecting.

Auburn-Washburn said it encourages everyone to be diligent in taking steps to stop the spread of the virus by being aware of symptoms. It says symptoms include a fever of 100.4 degrees or above, cough, shortness of breath, chills, muscle or body aches, headache, sore throat, diarrhea or new loss of taste or smell.

The District said anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should contact their primary health care provider.

According to Auburn-Washburn, the incident should not be a cause of concern as it continues with the school year, however, it said it wanted to notify the community as part of its effort to be transparent with its COVID-19 status.

