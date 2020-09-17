Advertisement

SNCO Health Officer recommends new visitor guidelines for nursing homes

(AP images)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino, Shawnee County Health Officer, is recommending adjusting visitation restrictions for nursing homes and high-risk individuals.

The Shawnee County Health Department says Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino, Shawnee County Health Officer, is recommending that all nursing homes in the county follow new restrictions for visitation and other activities as outlined in the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Nursing Home Reopening Recommendations for State and Local Officials plan, immediately.

According to Dr. Pezzino, the plan outlines recommendations for restrictions and slowing the spread of COVID-19, visitation and service considerations and the restoration of survey activities. He said it modifies the request he issued on Aug. 20 that all visitation and other social activities be suspended.

SCHD said based on CMS guidelines, facilities that do not have confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the past 28 days may resume visitation while also taking the appropriate precautions to stop the spread of the virus. It said other facilities should adjust restrictions based on the CMS document. It said all facilities have been asked to reintroduce restrictions if their case count begins to rise again.

“We appreciate the hard work of the individuals working in these facilities keeping our most vulnerable population safe”, said Dr. Pezzino. “The parameters outlined in this CMS guidance plan will allow facilities to appropriately handle the implementation or reduction of restrictions based on the current conditions in their respective facilities while still ensuring a safe environment for our nursing home population in Shawnee County.”

Dr. Pezzino also said he rescinded recommendations for high-risk residents to stay home. He said he is now recommending that high-risk residents exercise care to avoid high-risk situations like avoiding crowded environment and maintaining social distancing from others.

“These changes were decided based on an improvement in the community scorecard indicators in the past few weeks. We will continue monitoring the indicators closely and adapt our recommendations accordingly, as the situation evolves,” said Dr. Pezzino.

For more information on COVID-19 in Shawnee County, visit the Shawnee County Health Department website.

