Advertisement

Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 83-year-old

Claude Crocker
Claude Crocker(Shawnee Co. Jail)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 83-year-old man.

Claude Crocker left his home in the 5500 block of SW Auburn Rd. around 10 a.m. Wednesday. He was last seen at Max’s gas station in Auburn around 12 p.m., before leaving in an unknown direction.

Crocker is a white, blue-eyed male standing around 6 ft. tall and weighing 210 lbs. He was wearing a brown t-shirt, blue jeans, and a blue Ford Racing baseball cap when last seen.

Crocker drives a 1996 Ford F150 with a white camper shell.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information calls them at 785-251-2200.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

YWCA Northeast Kansas honors Women of Excellence

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
The YWCA Northeast Kansas held its 32nd annual Women of Excellence Awards. The Wednesday evening event was held virtually, rather than the traditional in-person luncheon.

Local

School officials address concerns about teacher burnout amid new academic year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Most of the 730 students in the Silver Lake School District are back learning in the classroom but about 30 are learning remotely and administrators are optimistic their teachers are making good connections but are recognizing the challenges.

News

School officials address concerns about teacher burnout amid new academic year

Updated: 2 hours ago
Most of the 730 students in the Silver Lake School District are back learning in the classroom but about 30 are learning remotely and administrators are optimistic their teachers are making good connections.

Sports

Arrowhead Stadium cleared to be potential polling site

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
Arrowhead Stadium has been cleared by the Kansas City, Missouri, Election Board as a potential polling place for the November elections.

Latest News

News

Kansas cancer patients, survivors call on Congress

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansans joined hundreds of cancer patients and survivors to make a nationwide call on Congress to make cancer a national priority.

News

Dollar General spends $60,000 on Kansas students

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded almost $60,000 to Kansas schools, libraries and literacy organizations.

News

Topeka man faces drug charges after officer finds narcotics in pickup truck

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Topeka man is facing multiple drug-related charges after an officer found narcotics in his pickup truck.

News

TPS Foundation awarded RX Medical Grant

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Topeka Community Foundation has awarded Topeka Public Schools Foundation an RX Medical Grant.

Forecast

Wednesday night forecast: Slightly cooler Thursday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Goodwin
Cold front today/this evening will come through dry

News

Capitol Federal celebrates 127 years of banking

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Capitol Federal is celebrating its 127th birthday.