Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 83-year-old

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 83-year-old man.

Claude Crocker left his home in the 5500 block of SW Auburn Rd. around 10 a.m. Wednesday. He was last seen at Max’s gas station in Auburn around 12 p.m., before leaving in an unknown direction.

Crocker is a white, blue-eyed male standing around 6 ft. tall and weighing 210 lbs. He was wearing a brown t-shirt, blue jeans, and a blue Ford Racing baseball cap when last seen.

Crocker drives a 1996 Ford F150 with a white camper shell.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information calls them at 785-251-2200.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.