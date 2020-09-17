Shawnee County extends reporting period for July flooding damages

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local and state officials say Shawnee County could qualify for federal funds for damages created by recent flash floods and is extending its reporting period.

Heavy rains brought more than 10 inches of precipitation to parts of Shawnee County on July 29th and 30th.

The Shawnee County Department of Emergency Communications and Kansas Division of Emergency Management says they are looking for both residents and businesses affected by flash flooding on those dates.

Officials say the information gathered will be used to see if the county is eligible for disaster assistance from the United States Small Business Administration.

Information needed includes your insurance status, an estimated value of property damage, and photos.

Officials say you can call (785) 251-4551 or email ng.ks.ksarng.list.kdem-damage-collection@mail.mil to report damages or ask questions.

The original reporting period ended on Sept. 14, however, the new deadline to report damages has been extended with no official due date, but Shawnee County Emergency Management has confirmed that they will not be accepting reports for much longer. It said it wants to have all the information available to them before reporting damages to the federal side.

