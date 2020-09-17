Shawnee Co. sees lower scores on COVID-19 scorecard

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While higher scores usually mean a better outcome, the Shawnee County COVID-19 community scorecard shows lower scores, meaning the county is on the right track to preventing the spread of the virus.

The Shawnee County Community Transmission and Severity Scorecard for COVID-19 shows the county is on its way to preventing the spread of COVID-19. The scorecard shows an overall index rating of nine for the week of Aug. 30-Sept. 12, while the week before it had an index rating of 16.

While the county is still in the “High” range, it is much closer to the “Moderate” ranking, while in the previous week the score was much closer to “Uncontrolled.”

The number of new cases during a week also fell from 182 to 123, which is in the moderate range while trends in case counts within Shawnee Co. are decreasing.

The scorecard shows the county is still in the moderate range or percent of positive tests, however, the score fell from 7.4% to 5.2%.

The percentage of cases with no known source of infection has fallen from 82% to 65% but is still in the uncontrolled high level.

Hospital occupancy in the county went from a moderate score of 77.6% to a low score of 75.3% this week.

The county’s current score of 9 is only one point away from the moderate zone which is scored from 1 to 8, showing a large improvement.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.