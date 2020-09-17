Shawnee Co. Election Commissioner previews voting QR Codes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell is showing residents how to use QR Codes and informational links sent in voting postcards.

Andrew Howell, Shawnee County Election Commissioner, says he will be showing residents how to use the QR Code and informational links that were included on voter informational postcards mailed to Shawnee Co. voters on Friday, Sept. 18, at 11 a.m.

Commissioner Howell said the purpose of the demonstration is to educate voters on their options and how to find their specific election information.

Howell said he will be holding the demonstration at the Shawnee County Election Office, 3420 SW Van Buren St. for about half an hour.

For more information on elections in Shawnee County, click here or call the Election Office at 785-251-5900.

