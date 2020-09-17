Advertisement

Shawnee Co. Commissioners award more than $5 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds to Community Based Programs

A list of community based programs awarded Coronavirus Relief Funds from Shawnee County.
A list of community based programs awarded Coronavirus Relief Funds from Shawnee County.
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 30 Shawnee County organizations impacted by COVID-19 are getting a financial boost.

Shawnee Co. Commissioners unanimously approved the recommendations from the Shawnee Co. SPARK Committee at their meeting Thursday morning.

The move will send a total of $5,054,738 to 26 non-profits and 8 private schools in the area.

For-profit applicants are directed to apply to the Greater Topeka Partnership – Business Continuity Aid Program.

“A lot of people have suffered throughout this pandemic they didn’t have the revenue that they normally did they had to make a lot of cutback some of them missed fundraising of course schools had to make a lot of different precautions, all these things cost money so this CARES Act money will help offset those costs,” said Commissioner Bill Riphahn who sits on the SPARK Committee.

The organizations have until December 30 to spend the money.

The second round of applications are due September 25, 2020 for Shawnee County’s remaining $459,834 of the $5,514,572 allocated to community based programs.

