Advertisement

Senior Vice President of Residential Services starts at TFI

Shay Collins has been named TFI's new Senior Vice President of Residential Services.
Shay Collins has been named TFI's new Senior Vice President of Residential Services.(TFI)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - TFI is welcoming a new Senior Vice President of Residential Services.

TFI says it is pleased to announce Shay Collins as the new Senior Vice President of Residential Services. It said Collins served at TFI for 13 years in a handful of roles and has extensive experience in social work, which includes investigations, juvenile corrections, hospital, case management and quality improvement and risk management.

“Shay has extensive experience in Kansas child welfare, and she is a longtime TFI employee who has worked diligently her entire career to strengthen children and families. We are excited for her promotion as the Senior Vice President of Residential Services,” said Michael Patrick, TFI CEO and President.

According to TFI, in her new role, Collins will be responsible for the management oversight of TFI’s foster care and residential programs.

TFI said Collins earned her Bachelor of Social Work from the University of Kansas, along with a Master’s in Social Work. It said she is also a Licensed Master Social Worker. It said she is a current member of the Kansas Strong for Children and Families Interagency Advisory Board and was previously chair for the 19th Judicial Kansas Juvenile Corrections Advisory Board from 2011-2013. It said she also served on the Community Family Planning Advisory Council and Parents as Teachers Advisory Council.

TFI said it is a leading child welfare agency that provides experience, compassion, quality services and care. It sad it proves different types of services in the community and has over 50 years of experience in providing child welfare services like foster care services, group home care, case management, independent living, psychiatric residential treatment center, behavioral health, adoption services, visitation services and aftercare services. It said it is home to over 1,000 employees that provide services in five states.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Shawnee Co. Health Officer reveals improving numbers for COVID-19 handling in the area

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
At Thursday’s Board of Health meeting, Shawnee Co. Health Officer Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino released promising numbers that illustrate an improving situation for the presence of COVID-19 in the county.

News

Shawnee Co. Health Officer reveals improving numbers for COVID-19 handling in the area

Updated: 10 minutes ago
At Thursday’s Board of Health meeting, Shawnee Co. Health Officer Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino released promising numbers that illustrate an improving situation for the presence of COVID-19 in the county.

News

A third party contractor at Presbyterian Manor has tested positive for COVID-19

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A third party, nondirect resident care contractor at Presbyterian Manor has tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Man in critical condition after shooting in SW Topeka

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Topeka Police Department is investigating a shooting after a man was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Latest News

News

Riley County first responders hear new radio system

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Riley County emergency responders will now be able to hear calls with better clarity.

News

Kansas man to serve minimum of 50 years for indecent liberties with a child

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Kansas man has received a prison sentence of 50 years to life for indecent liberties with a child.

News

Denver case ruling cited in Dominique White lawsuit

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
A Federal Appeals court ruling says courts must consider an officer’s perspective when reviewing use of force situations.

News

Shawnee Co. Election Commissioner previews voting QR Codes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell is showing residents how to use QR Codes and informational links sent in voting postcards.

News

DOJ helps protect women, grants $500,000 to YWCA

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The YWCA has gotten a $500,000 infusion of cash from the Department of Justice to help protect women in the community.

News

Essential services in Kansas receive $290 million in COVID-19 relief funds

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Child supervision, public health and other essential services are getting an infusion of $290 million in COVID-19 relief funding.