Senior Vice President of Residential Services starts at TFI

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - TFI is welcoming a new Senior Vice President of Residential Services.

TFI says it is pleased to announce Shay Collins as the new Senior Vice President of Residential Services. It said Collins served at TFI for 13 years in a handful of roles and has extensive experience in social work, which includes investigations, juvenile corrections, hospital, case management and quality improvement and risk management.

“Shay has extensive experience in Kansas child welfare, and she is a longtime TFI employee who has worked diligently her entire career to strengthen children and families. We are excited for her promotion as the Senior Vice President of Residential Services,” said Michael Patrick, TFI CEO and President.

According to TFI, in her new role, Collins will be responsible for the management oversight of TFI’s foster care and residential programs.

TFI said Collins earned her Bachelor of Social Work from the University of Kansas, along with a Master’s in Social Work. It said she is also a Licensed Master Social Worker. It said she is a current member of the Kansas Strong for Children and Families Interagency Advisory Board and was previously chair for the 19th Judicial Kansas Juvenile Corrections Advisory Board from 2011-2013. It said she also served on the Community Family Planning Advisory Council and Parents as Teachers Advisory Council.

TFI said it is a leading child welfare agency that provides experience, compassion, quality services and care. It sad it proves different types of services in the community and has over 50 years of experience in providing child welfare services like foster care services, group home care, case management, independent living, psychiatric residential treatment center, behavioral health, adoption services, visitation services and aftercare services. It said it is home to over 1,000 employees that provide services in five states.

