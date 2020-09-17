Advertisement

Riley County first responders hear new radio system

(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County emergency responders will now be able to hear calls with better clarity.

Riley County Emergency Management says an almost 5-year-old project looking to improve emergency radio communication for first responders launched on Thursday. It said it upgraded to a new P25 Radio System, improving public safety service all over the county.

“The coverage is phenomenal compared to what we have now,” Emergency Management Director Pat Collins said. “We’re looking at less than 50% of the county for the previous radio coverage. Our preliminary tests show a 97.1% coverage in the county and the area 3 miles outside of the county, per contract."

RCEM said it previously used a Very High Frequency system before the move to the digital 800-megahertz system. It said the upgrade protects private information and sensitive data through secure encryption and unauthorized users will not have access to certain radio traffic broadcast by emergency services.

“First Responders represent the front line of the domestic response to destructive acts, traffic crashes, structure fires, and natural disasters. The ability for first responders to communicate securely is essential to plan and respond to these types of incidents while relaying critical information by radio to the communications centers and hospital,” Riley County Police Department Captain Erin Freidline said. “The new system will allow first responders to more efficiently communicate between agencies while responding to active incidents.”

According to Collins, the base price for the upgrade was around $5.2 million with more costs for radios, towers and 15 years worth of maintenance.

RCEM said County Commissioners signed a purchase agreement in 2018 to provide the funding for the base cost of the radio system upgrade.

