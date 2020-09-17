Advertisement

RCPD looking for wanted man

RCPD is attempting to locate Shannon Bryant on multiple warrants.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 12:16 PM CDT
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is looking for a Manhattan man on multiple warrants.

The Riley County Police Department says in a Facebook post it is looking for Shannon Bryant, 43, of Manhattan on multiple warrants.

According to RCPD, Bryant is wanted for failure to appear for aggravated domestic battery, distribution of marijuana, two counts of offending the Kansas offender registration act and trafficking contraband into a correctional facility.

RCPD said if anyone has information on Bryant’s whereabouts, the should contact it at 785-537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

According to the Department, using Crime Stoppers allows residents to remain anonymous and could qualify users for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Tips may be submitted online here.

