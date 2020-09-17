Advertisement

Nearly 70,000 Kansans may still be eligible for stimulus payment

FILE - In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's name is seen on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak. The IRS is sending out catch-up economic impact payment checks to roughly 50,000 people after an error occurred in the rush to send out stimulus payments earlier this year.
FILE - In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's name is seen on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak. The IRS is sending out catch-up economic impact payment checks to roughly 50,000 people after an error occurred in the rush to send out stimulus payments earlier this year.(Eric Gay | AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
By Angela Smith
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (KWCH) - The Internal Revenue Service announced Thursday a state-by-state breakdown of the roughly nine million people receiving a special mailing this month encouraging them to see if they’re eligible to claim an Economic Impact Payment.

According to the breakdown, 69,595 Kansans who typically aren’t required to file federal income tax returns may qualify for the Economic Impact Payment.

The IRS will send out letters to people who haven’t filed a return for either 2018 or 2019. The letter, officially known as IRS Notice 1444-A, is written in English and Spanish and includes information on eligibility criteria. It also urges recipients to visit the special Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info tool on IRS.gov before the Oct. 15 deadline to register for an Economic Impact Payment.

“Based on an internal analysis, these are people who typically don’t have a tax return filing requirement because they appear to have very low incomes based on Forms W-2 and 1099, and other third-party statements,” said the IRS.

Individuals can receive up to $1,200, and married couples can receive up to $2,400. People with qualifying children under age 17 at the end of 2019 can get up to an additional $500 for each qualifying child.

The IRS cautions that receiving a letter is not a guarantee of eligibility. An individual is likely eligible for an Economic Impact Payment if they:

  • are a U.S. citizen or resident alien;
  • have a work-eligible Social Security number; and
  • can’t be claimed as a dependent on someone else’s federal income tax return.

For more information on eligibility requirements, see the Economic Impact Payment eligibility FAQs on IRS.gov.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

RCPD looking for wanted man

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Riley County Police Department is looking for a Manhattan man on multiple warrants.

Coronavirus

Chiefs fan at opening game tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas City Chiefs have been notified by the Kansas City Health Department that a fan at Thursday’s opening game has tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Multicultural Intersectional Learning Space opens at Washburn University

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Washburn University is celebrating the grand opening of its Multicultural Intersectional Learning Space.

News

SNCO Health Officer recommends new visitor guidelines for nursing homes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino, Shawnee County Health Officer, is recommending adjusting visitation restrictions for nursing homes and high-risk individuals.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Student at WRHS tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A student at Washburn Rural High School has tested positive for COVID-19 warranting the quarantine of six other individuals.

News

Man arrested after early-morning chase in west Topeka

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Thomas C. West Jr., 49, of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with multiple traffic and drug-related offenses following a chase early Thursday that ended on the city's west side, authorities said.

News

Wetmore school goes to remote learning after COVID-19 cases reported

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
The Wetmore Academic Center has gone to remote learning after a third positive COVID-19 case was reported this week, according to KMZA Radio.

News

13 News This Morning Birthday Club

Updated: 6 hours ago
13 News This Morning At 6AM

News

Midday in Kansas Blue Sky Squadron Interview

Updated: 6 hours ago
Midday in Kansas

News

One in custody after early-morning incident in west Topeka

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
One person was in custody after a fight early Thursday near S.W. 21st and Belle in west Topeka, authorities said.