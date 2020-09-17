Advertisement

Multicultural Intersectional Learning Space opens at Washburn University

(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Sep. 17, 2020
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University is celebrating the grand opening of its Multicultural Intersectional Learning Space.

Washburn University says President Jerry Farley, student leaders and faculty leadership will hold a virtual grand opening of its Multicultural Intersectional Learning Space on Friday, Sept. 18, at 3 p.m. It said it is inviting members of the community to watch live via its Diversity and Inclusion Facebook page or on YouTube.

According to the University, the learning space is open to all students and will focus on student support, safety, outreach, intersectional learning and leadership improving cultural understanding throughout the campus community. It said the space will have an emphasis on students identifying as belonging to a historically marginalized population and helping them through graduation. It said intersectionality recognizes that identity markers such as gender, race and ethnicity do not exist separate from one another.

“Washburn University works to be a campus community that welcomes and supports all individuals, providing resources and educational opportunities that foster inclusive learning,” said Dr. Eric Grospitch, vice president of student life for Washburn University. “Student centers like this are being opened throughout the country and at other Kansas schools because research shows support like this improves respect, inclusion and collaboration across campuses.”

The school said other Kansas colleges and universities also report similar centers being necessary to serve students identifying in minority or historically marginalized groups. It said those students are specifically enrolling in greater numbers. It said it has seen a steady increase in its student population identifying as Black/African American and Hispanic/Latin over the last five years.

“Our multicultural students told us they wanted a place to feel at home and valued on campus,” said Danielle Dempsey-Swopes, Washburn University director of university diversity and inclusion. “One of the pillars/focus is for this location to serve as a welcoming gathering space for students to engage in mentoring, leadership, and social and emotional support activities that assist in their academic success and retention toward graduation.”

According to Washburn, the two other pillars for the space are intersectional education and social justice, and purposeful coalitions and leadership. It said there is programming in the facility allowing students to discuss and share their ideas. It said students also have the opportunity to engage in coalition-building with other student organizations as well as on and off-campus social justice advocacy and community engagement.

“The many diverse populations, cultures, points of view and stories represented at Washburn provide a rich opportunity to learn not only about each other but about a bigger world,” said Isaiah Collier, director of involvement and student development for Washburn University. “This was really the motivation behind identifying this space as intersectional – rather than looking to define ourselves as one thing, like race or gender, we are complex and influenced by a number of factors.”

Washburn said its Division of Student Life, Office of University Diversity and Inclusion and Office of Student Involvement and Development will be responsible for the Multicultural Learning Space and programming will be coordinated in partnership with the Washburn Student Government Association, Campus Activities Board and the Student Diversity and Inclusion Council.

